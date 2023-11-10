Free Counselling Expands to Children and Youth in Moose Jaw

CANADA, November 10 - Released on November 10, 2023

Moose Jaw is the newest community to launch free, rapid access counselling to children and youth and their caregivers. The launch is part of the Government of Saskatchewan's $1.7 million in new annual funding to Family Services Saskatchewan to expand its Rapid Access Counselling Program.

Young people can access support for challenges ranging from stress and depression to family conflict, addictions and domestic violence.

"Connecting young people to timely, accessible counselling services is an important step to address the mental health issues many children and youth are facing today," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Tim McLeod said. "Today's expansion of rapid access counselling to children and youth is a good example of how more people are getting the help they need, which is a key focus of our new Action Plan for Mental Health and Addictions."

Children and youth will be connected to any ongoing supports they may need.

"We are excited to launch the Child and Youth Rapid Access Counselling program in Moose Jaw and surrounding areas," Moose Jaw Family Services Executive Director Tara Jones said. "This service is designed to address the unique mental health needs of our children and youth while providing support to their families. Thanks to the funding we've received, we can offer this important service at no cost to families."

In total this year, the province is providing Family Services Saskatchewan with $3.2 million in annual funding: $1.7 million in new funding for expanding rapid access counselling services to children and youth, and $1.5 million to provide ongoing services to adults and families.

Please check www.counsellingconnectsask.ca to find services near you, or book a virtual session through the website.

Since May, counselling services for children and youth have launched in Regina, Saskatoon, Weyburn, Estevan, Carlyle, Oxbow, North Battleford, Yorkton and Prince Albert. Additional communities will be announced in the coming weeks. Under the new Action Plan, rapid access counselling for children and youth will expand to all 24 locations of Family Services Saskatchewan where these services are currently available for adults.

The Ministry of Health is investing a record-high total of $518 million for mental health and addictions services in 2023-24. The new Action Plan is supported by funding that will total $49.4 million when fully implemented in the fifth year of the plan.

