Saskatchewan Raises Small Claims Limit in Provincial Courts

CANADA, November 11 - Released on November 10, 2023

Increase Improves Flexibility And Access To Justice Across The Province

The Government of Saskatchewan has passed new regulations that increase the monetary limit for claims that can proceed through the Provincial (Small Claims) Court from $30,000 to $50,000. The Regulations, which formally take effect on April 1,2024, will make Saskatchewan’s small claims limit the second-highest in Canada.

"Pursuing matters through Provincial Court provides a more user-friendly, cost-effective way to resolve matters, often without the need for a litigant to hire a lawyer," Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said. "Provincial Courts also operate in more communities across the province, so applicants have increased options for filing their claim, which reduces travel."

“This increase to $50,000 in claimable damages will help more Saskatchewan people resolve certain civil disputes in a quick and cost-effective manner,” The Canadian Bar Association, Saskatchewan Branch President Steven Dribnenki said. “This will help improve Access to Justice.”

Plaintiffs with claims under the new $50,000 limit may still choose to bring their matter before the Court of King’s Bench. If a claim exceeds the monetary limit, plaintiffs will also have the option to waive the excess amount and still proceed through Small Claims Court.

“The Regina and Region Home Builders’ Association supports the decision to increase the Small Claims Court monetary limit to $50,000," Regina and Region Home Builders’ Association President and CEO Stu Neibergall said. "Elevating the cap to $50,000 not only reflects the evolving economic landscape, but also provides a more accessible avenue for parties involved in construction disputes to seek timely and cost-effective resolution, contributing to a more robust and trustworthy housing industry.”

The small claims limit was last increased in 2016, following a Ministry of Justice review of the process. The new limit demonstrates the Government of Saskatchewan's ongoing commitment to enhancing access to justice and aligns with feedback received from the legal community through the review process.

