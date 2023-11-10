Island Digital Voices Season 2 celebrates PEI stories

CANADA, November 10 - Following a successful first season, Island Digital Voices is returning for season 2.

The launch of the new season takes place Nov. 14 at Upstreet Craft Brewing Taproom, 41 Allen St. in Charlottetown, from 6-7:30 p.m.

“Storytelling is engrained in this province’s culture and I’m very excited to see Island Digital Voices return for another season,” said Premier Dennis King. “This project is the perfect way to share the stories of our prominent, diverse and interesting Islanders.”

Guests in season 2 include Eric Wagner, the late Leo Cheverie, Margie Carmichael, Makena Tarichia, Hannah Gehrels, Michael Morrison, Sean Doke, Albert Arsenault and Christy Oditah.

“This year’s season features eight videos and one essay, painting pictures of fascinating Islanders of diverse ages, interests and backgrounds, from West Prince to East Point,” said PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation communication and fundraising coordinator Camellia Nguyen. “Join us for an unforgettable evening of storytelling, community, and celebrating the Island's diverse voices.”

In 2021, the first season of Island Digital Voices profiled Lieutenant Governor of Prince Edward Island Antoinette Perry, Member of Parliament Lawrence MacAulay, and Mi’kmaq storyteller Julie Pellissier-Lush.

For more information about and to watch all released content, visit: Island Digital Voices . Follow the foundation’s social media at @heritagepei

