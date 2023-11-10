Dog Food and Cat Food Recalled

RHODE ISLAND, November 10 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Mid America Pet Food is recalling dog and cat food with Best By Dates before 10/31/24. The recalled products were distributed under the brand names Victor Super Premium Dog Foods, Wayne Feeds Dog Food, Eagle Mountain Pet Food, and Member's Mark. A full list of the recalled products is available online (see link below).

The recalled products may be contaminated with Salmonella. Salmonella can affect animals eating the products, and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers. Children, the elderly, and individuals with compromised immune systems may be at greater risk of Salmonella infection.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have may only exhibit decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

The Best By Date is found on the middle top of the back of each bag. This recall is being issued due to some of the product lots testing positive for Salmonella through random and targeted sampling of finished product, including by the firm and the South Carolina Department of Agriculture

As of November 1, 2023, seven people reported Salmonella infections.

Do not feed the recalled product to pets or any other animals. Destroy the food in a way that children, pets, and wildlife cannot access. Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers. Always ensure that you wash and sanitize your hands after handling recalled food or any utensils that come in contact with recalled food.

For more information, people can contact Mid America Pet Food Consumer Affairs at 1-888-428-7544.