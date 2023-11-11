Town-bound Likelike Highway Closed at Wilson Tunnel Through Monday, Nov. 13

Main, News Posted on Nov 10, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises motorists that both lanes of the Honolulu-bound (town-bound) Likelike Highway will remain closed between the H-3 Freeway split and the Wilson Tunnel through Monday, Nov.13, 2023. One lane will be opened at 5 a.m. Monday.

HDOT closed the town-bound lanes of Likelike Highway Thursday night after a routine inspection found fractured ceiling rods. During the closure this weekend, HDOT will complete inspections of the stainless steel rods that support the tunnel ceiling and will begin repairs to the fractured rods. As of Friday afternoon, 25 fractured rods were identified out of the 270 rods in the town-bound Wilson Tunnel ceiling. HDOT has materials to replace 10 of those rods immediately. The remaining rods will be addressed as materials are available. The single-lane closure will remain in place until repair of the 25 fractured rods is completed.

There have been emergency repairs to the Wilson Tunnel ceiling rods in 2015 and 2021. A permanent repair project is scheduled to go to bid in mid-2024. HDOT is ordering more than 70 additional rods to install preemptively. The preemptive rod installation and an increased inspection schedule every six months will be implemented to maintain the ceiling until the permanent repairs are completed.

The Pali Highway and H-3 Freeway will be open and are recommended alternative routes. Motorists are urged to check traffic conditions before starting their trips. Electronic message signs have been placed to alert motorists of the planned closure.

Emergency vehicles will be allowed through the closure. TheBus will not be allowed through the closure.

###