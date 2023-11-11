With heavy rain in the forecast, Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon will be closed from midnight tonight until approximately 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11.
The highway will be closed between Boothroyd, north of Boston Bar, and Lytton. The closure is a precautionary safety measure because heavy rain has the potential to cause mud and debris flows within areas affected by wildfire.
There will continue to be local access for communities on Blue Lake Road in the south and Duncan Road in the north.
On Saturday morning, geotechnical engineers will assess the area for safety and the highway will be reopened when safe to do so.
