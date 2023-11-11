Caylee Cowan Captivates at the 'Holiday Twist' Premiere
The Christmas movie 'Holiday Twist' hits theaters December 1st
It’s a story of overcoming adversity, rolling with the punches, and finding joy in the journey along the rocky road of life.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , USA, November 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- She’s sheer perfection.
— Stephanie Garvin, Director
Caylee Cowan turned heads on the red carpet as she attended the Los Angeles Premiere of her upcoming film, “Holiday Twist,” last night — and her show-stopping dress showed off her long lean legs and curves.
The “Sunrise in Heaven” star’s Nana Jaqueline spring/summer 2023 dress featured a white tule skirt with diamond detailing of strategically placed ruffles at the hem and a long white neck scarf.
The scarf continued down her legs, finishing off in a white train.
Caylee Cowan, 25, wore her brown hair in a tousled, pin curl style, sporting a natural makeup look for the premiere held at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, USA, on November 7, 2023.
Although she went with a simple beauty routine, she added David Yurman jewelry including a pair of sparkling earrings and several rings.
In the film, Cowan plays a Christmas Angel named Christina who plays a pivotal role in saving Christmas. With help from a Salvation Army Santa and a little holiday magic, a workaholic executive, Connie, played by Kelly Stables, tries to let go of her painful past to become the twinkling light that both her community and family need.
ETM Distribution has set a nationwide theatrical release for Holiday Twist, a new family film starring Kelly Stables (Superstore), Caylee Cowan (Willy’s Wonderland), Neal McDonough (Yellowstone), Sean Astin (Stranger Things), James Maslow (Big Time Rush), Emily Tosta (Mayans M.C.), Drew Fuller (Army Wives), Brian Thomas Smith (The Big Bang Theory), Haley Reinhart (American Idol), Kelli Mi Li (Bling Empire), singer-songwriter Jake Miller, and TikTok star Montana Tucker. Producers on the project included Garvin (The Trial of the Chicago 7) and Scott Rosenfelt (Home Alone).. Marking the debut feature of Stephanie Garvin, who directed from her own script, the film will bow exclusively in 500+ theaters nationwide December 1.
“Through many trials and tribulations, we managed to stay independent and create a family oriented movie with an original music sound track designed to be a light for people who are suffering in many ways through tough times,” Garvin continued. “It’s a story of overcoming adversity, rolling with the punches, and finding joy in the journey along the rocky road of life. It’s my personal passion that it will inspire audiences to be resilient, forgiving and transformative.”
The musical comedy 'Holiday Twist' will be released in theater's December 1st, 2023.
