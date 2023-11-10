Canoe Financial wins four 2023 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards for outstanding performance

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe Financial LP (“Canoe Financial”) was recognized at the 2023 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards with four awards for outstanding performance.



Canoe Financial 2023 LSEG Lipper Awards:

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards recognize funds that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted outperformance relative to their peers.

“I’m extremely proud of the work our investment team is doing. I’m especially proud that these awards recognize long-term performance over an extended period of three years or more, and that they are in some of the most important categories for Canadian investors,” said Darcy Hulston, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canoe Financial.

About Canoe Financial

Canoe Financial is one of Canada’s fastest growing independent mutual fund companies managing $13.8 billion in assets across a diversified range of award-winning investment solutions. Founded in 2008, Canoe Financial is an employee-owned investment management firm focused on building financial wealth for Canadians. Canoe Financial has a significant presence across Canada, including offices in Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.

About LSEG Lipper Awards

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is an objective, quantitative, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data used to calculate the awards, their accuracy is not guaranteed.

Canoe Asset Allocation Portfolio Class Series F was awarded the 2023 LSEG Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian focused equity category for: three years ending 7/31/2023, out of a classification total of 52 funds, five years ending 7/31/2023, out of a classification total of 49 funds, 10 years ending 7/31/2023, out of a classification total of 22 funds. Performance for the Fund for the period ending 7/31/2023 is as follows: 7.50% (one year), 15.37% (three years), 9.09% (five years), 9.48% (ten years) and 6.48% (since inception 02/14/2011). The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader ratings of the Fund for the same period are as follows: N/A (one year), 5 (three years), 5 (five years), 5 (ten years).

Canoe Equity Portfolio Class Series F was awarded the 2023 LSEG Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian focused equity category for three years ending 7/31/2023, out of a classification total of 63 funds. Performance for the Fund for the period ending 7/31/2023 is as follows: 11.74% (one year), 23.61% (three years), 12.21% (five years), 12.56% (ten years) and 8.61% (since inception 02/14/2011). The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader ratings of the Fund for the same period are as follows: N/A (one year), 5 (three years), 5 (five years), 5 (ten years).

Further information

Investor Relations

Canoe Financial LP

1–877–434–2796

info@canoefinancial.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any unitholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.