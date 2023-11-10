Chilliwack families supported by new child care centre

CANADA, November 10 - Dozens of families in the Chilliwack area now have access to a new child care centre offering holistic, culturally inclusive and nature-based programming.

“The growing Chilliwack community is benefiting from a new inclusive and accessible child care centre that can support children of all abilities and all cultures,” said Grace Lore, Minister of State for Child Care. “By partnering with not-for-profit organizations such as the Unique Get Together Society, we’re able to deliver the types of early learning and child care experiences that families want and need.”

The Province has partnered with Unique Get Together Society to create a new child care centre that accommodates 32 children. The society received approximately $1.2 million in ChildCareBC New Spaces funding to renovate a residential property with a wheelchair ramp, automatic doors and accessible play structures for all children.

“We are called Whole Child Childcare because our philosophy considers the body, mind and spirit with heart-led programming,” said Lousha Angel, daycare manager. “We include Indigenous teachings all throughout the centre. We offer year-round immersive nature-based play with kids planting and growing foods, so children have a connection to the Earth, and we celebrate and learn about all the cultures of our diverse families.”

"I am happy that more parents in Chilliwack can pursue work or school and more than 30 kids will be getting a great child care experience at the brand new inclusive Whole Child Childcare," said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack. "The Unique Get Together Society offers wonderful support to the community here and I have no doubt their new child care centre will do just the same."

Since 2018, through the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund, more than 32,000 licensed child care spaces have been funded in B.C., with more than 800 in Chilliwack and the surrounding area.

“My wife and I really appreciate the fact that Indigenous learning is included in the program so that our son can have an early introduction to his and my wife’s culture,” said Scott Irvine. “We really feel that this program is best aligned with the way that we want to raise our son and we really appreciate the nature-based approach. This is something that is really important to us and it is also something that is quite hard to find being offered in child care.”

Applications are still being accepted for the 2023-24 ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund from public and not-for-profit child care operators and providers, and Indigenous governments. Applications will be accepted until there is no more budget available.

Learn More:



For information about the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund, visit: https://www.gov.bc.ca/childcare/newspacesfund

For information about ChildCareBC, visit: https://www.gov.bc.ca/childcare