Pan American Closes First Tranche of Private Placement for Total Proceeds of C$2,595,000

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pan American Energy Corp. (the “Company” or “Pan American”) (CSE: PNRG) (OTC PINK: PAANF) (FRA: SS60) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (the “First Tranche”) of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) for gross proceeds to the Company of C$2,595,000. The Company hopes to close the final tranche of the Offering, for gross proceeds of up to C$905,000 (the “Second Tranche”), as soon as practicable.



Pursuant to the First Tranche, the Company issued 6,487,500 units of the Company at a price of $0.40 per unit (each, a “Unit”) for aggregate gross proceeds of C$2,595,000, with each Unit comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a “Share”) and one Share purchase warrant of the Company entitling the holder to acquire one Share (each, a “Warrant Share”) at a price of C$0.55 per Warrant Share until November 10, 2025.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Offering for general and administrative expenditures, investor awareness and promotional expenditures and general working capital purposes. All securities issued in connection with the closing of the First Tranche are subject to a statutory hold period, in accordance with applicable securities laws, expiring on March 11, 2024.

About Pan American Energy Corp.

Pan American Energy Corp. (CSE: PNRG) (OTC PINK: PAANF) (FSE: SS60) is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties containing battery metals in North America.

The Company executed an option agreement in Canada with Magabra Resources, providing for the right to acquire up to a 90% interest in the drill-ready Big Mack Lithium Project, 80 km north of Kenora, Ontario. The Company has also entered a property option agreement with Horizon Lithium LLC providing for the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Horizon Lithium Project, located within Esmeralda County – Tonopah Lithium Belt, Nevada, USA.

