Cansortium Reschedules Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call for Wednesday, November 29 at 4:30 P.M. ET

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) (“Cansortium” or the “Company”), a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company operating under the FLUENT™ brand, announced today that it is rescheduling its call to discuss financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company will issue a press release with its results prior to the call.

Cansortium management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions to the Company prior to the call by emailing investors@cansortiuminc.com.

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 319-4610
International dial-in number: (604) 638-5340
Conference ID: 10022610
Link: Cansortium Conference Call

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

The conference call will also be available for replay via the News & Events section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.getFLUENT.com/.

About Cansortium Inc.
Cansortium is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Company operates under the FLUENT™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium’s unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol “TIUM.U” and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “CNTMF”. For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com.

Company Contact
Robert Beasley, CEO
(850) 972-8077
investors.getFLUENT.com

Investor Relations Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
investors@cansortiuminc.com


