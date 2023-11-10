ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (ACM) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging applications, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences.



November 15th: ROTH 12th Annual Technology Conference at Yale Club in New York City.



ROTH 12th Annual Technology Conference at Yale Club in New York City. November 16th: Craig-Hallum 14th Annual Alpha Select Conference at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel.



Craig-Hallum 14th Annual Alpha Select Conference at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel. November 29th-30th: UBS Global Technology Conference at the Phoenician Hotel in Scottsdale, Arizona.



Management will be available to meet with institutional investors at each of these events. Interested investors who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

