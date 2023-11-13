MY DR NOW Expands Presence in Phoenix Metro Area with New Clinics
EINPresswire.com/ -- MY DR NOW, is thrilled to announce another new clinic opening on Bell Road, just west of Tatum on 4707 E Bell Rd unit #3 in Phoenix, AZ. This is among many other new clinics opened this year across the Phoenix metropolitan area. These expansions reinforce MY DR NOW's commitment to providing accessible and comprehensive healthcare services to the local communities across the Valley.
As the largest privately-owned primary care group in Arizona, MY DR NOW has been a trusted healthcare provider for thousands of individuals and families, offering a wide range of primary care, women’s health, and behavioral health services. MY DR NOW is leading the healthcare revolution by offering their services in a variety of ways including video visits, house calls, and walk-in clinics. These services are available 8 AM to 8 PM on weekdays, as well as on weekends and holidays.
The new clinics are strategically located throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area to ensure that patients have easy access to quality healthcare services, whether they need a same-day appointment, evening care, or weekend access no matter where they are. MY DR NOW understands that health concerns don't adhere to a strict schedule, and these new clinics will provide patients with the flexibility they need to address their healthcare needs. This expansion effort aims to make high-quality healthcare even more convenient and accessible to residents of the Phoenix metro area.
"We are excited about the continued growth of MY DR NOW and our ability to serve even more people in the Phoenix metro area," said Dr. Payam Zamani, CEO and Founder of MY DR NOW. "Our mission has always been to provide exceptional healthcare services that are convenient, affordable, and patient-centered. The healthcare industry has a reputation of being complicated, expensive, and inconvenient. We aim to change all that with our On Demand Primary Care model. These new clinics are a testament to our dedication to making healthcare more accessible to people of all ages."
MY DR NOW has built a reputation for its patient-centric approach, which combines cutting-edge technology, compassionate care, and a commitment to the overall well-being of its patients. The expansion of their services to new locations underscores their unwavering commitment to delivering top-quality healthcare with the convenience that patients deserve.
About MY DR NOW:
MY DR NOW is Arizona's largest privately-owned primary care group, dedicated to providing convenient and accessible healthcare services to the community. With a focus on patient-centered care and innovative healthcare solutions, MY DR NOW is committed to improving the health and well-being of individuals and families throughout Arizona.
