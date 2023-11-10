Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,049 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,110 in the last 365 days.

Acutus Medical to Cancel Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical, Inc. (“Acutus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AFIB), today announced that, following the Company’s announcement of its strategic realignment of resources and corporate restructuring and release of its third quarter results on November 8, 2023, the Company will no longer hold its third quarter results conference call and webcast which was previously scheduled for Monday, November 13, 2023.

About Acutus Medical, Inc.
Acutus is focused on the production of left-heart access products under its distribution agreement with Medtronic, Inc. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.

Investor Contact:
Chad Hollister
Acutus Medical, Inc.
D: 442-232-6080
investors@acutus.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Acutus Medical to Cancel Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more