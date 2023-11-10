Acutus Medical to Cancel Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical, Inc. (“Acutus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AFIB), today announced that, following the Company’s announcement of its strategic realignment of resources and corporate restructuring and release of its third quarter results on November 8, 2023, the Company will no longer hold its third quarter results conference call and webcast which was previously scheduled for Monday, November 13, 2023.



About Acutus Medical, Inc.

Acutus is focused on the production of left-heart access products under its distribution agreement with Medtronic, Inc. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.



