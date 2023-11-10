CBP Officers Discover Two More Stolen Luxury Vehicles at the Peace Bridge Valued at More Than $600K

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Buffalo, Peace Bridge border crossing, seized two more stolen vehicles.

A recovered 2023 Land Rover Range Rover.

Today, CBP officers encountered a commercial truck hauling an enclosed trailer containing two vehicles attempting entry through the commercial inspection lanes. The driver presented importation paperwork to CBP officers for a 2023 Land Rover Range Rover and a 2023 Rolls Royce Cullinan. However, CBP officers using their training and knowledge of recent thwarted attempts to smuggle high-end stolen luxury vehicles into the United States, investigated further. Officers then conducted a physical inspection of the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) of both vehicles and crossed referenced them with U.S. and Canadian law enforcement databases. It was discovered that Rolls Royce and Land Rover had been reported stolen in Ontario, Canada.

“Our CBP officers continue to refine their skills, knowledge and awareness of current trends and techniques utilized by bad actors. These skills led to the interdiction and recovery of these two stolen high-end luxury vehicles”, said Area Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “Their efforts, training and analysis, along with our partnerships with other Law Enforcement Agencies to include our Canadian partners, led to our continued success in this case.”

A stolen 2023 Rolls Royce Cullinan, recovered by CBP officers at the Port of Buffalo, N.Y. Peace Bridge

The 2023 Land Rover Range Rover was determined to have an estimated value of approximately $100,000 while the 2023 Rolls Royce is estimated at approximately $500,000. The recovered stolen vehicles remain in CBP custody and remain under investigation by CBP and Canadian law enforcement.

