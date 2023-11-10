Dentsply Sirona to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona” or the "Company") (Nasdaq: XRAY) today announced its participation at upcoming conferences.



Jefferies 2023 London Healthcare Conference on November 15, 2023, at 8:30 am GMT

6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on November 29, 2023, at 8:00 am ET

Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a live audio webcast and audio webcast replay by visiting the Investors section of the Dentsply Sirona website at https://investor.dentsplysirona.com.

