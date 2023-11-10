Visionify Joins Techstars Seattle ‘23 to Improve Workplace Safety with Vision AI
Techstars Seattle '23 Welcomes Visionify to their Startup Accelerator Program, championing Vision AI for Enhanced Safety in Workplaces.
Given Techstars' history in fostering high-potential ventures, we're eager to leverage this opportunity to expedite our development.”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visionify Inc., a leading developer of Vision AI solutions for Workplace Safety, has been selected to join Techstars Seattle Accelerator's 2023 Program. With an expansive portfolio of Vision AI based Workplace Safety applications, Visionify is transforming safety protocols in work environments, notably within industries like manufacturing and warehousing. A spot in this accelerator program is poised to amplify the impact of Visionify's solutions, scaling up the adoption of smart safety standards to protect workers and streamline operations on a broader scale across these critical sectors.
— Priyesh Sanghvi, Co-Founder & CEO
About the Techstars Seattle Accelerator
Techstars Seattle Accelerator, renowned for its extensive mentorship and access to capital, has welcomed Visionify into its largest cohort, consisting of 24 innovative startups. The three-month program, which commenced on Oct 10th, 2023, is set to further Visionify's mission to safeguard working environments through intelligent Vision AI solutions.
Visionify will gain crucial insights and support from the program's dedicated mentorship and capital resources. The startup will dive into a curated series of weekly workshops, panel discussions, and expert-led talks, along with regular sessions with seasoned entrepreneurs to fine-tune its business approach. The program also equips the selected startups with access to crucial business tools and services like Azure credits for building out their infrastructure.
"Stepping into Techstars Seattle's 15th cohort represents a significant milestone in our journey," shared Priyesh Sanghvi, CEO of Visionify.
Highlighted in GeekWire's recent article on the program, Techstars Seattle's Managing Director, Marius Ciocirlan, emphasized the enduring impact of the program, stating, "We're trying to help our teams move fast, gain a lot more traction, and do more with less." Ciocirlan also added how a significant obstacle for this year's cohort would be maneuvering through the downtrend in venture capital markets.
Anticipating the completion of the Techstars program, Harsh Murauri, CTO of Visionify, outlines the company's expected outcomes: a more efficient deployment process, enhanced industry connections, and a sharpened product ready for scalability. He views the program as a stepping stone towards broader market engagement and strengthened business frameworks.
"Techstars catalyzes ingenuity, positioning Visionify to come out more robust and agile, primed for investor engagement," he remarks. "We remain firmly concentrated on providing AI-driven solutions that proactively mitigate workplace risks and cultivate an ethos of safety and compliance."
Visionify's induction into the Techstars Seattle Accelerator is a testament to the company's dedication to advancing workplace safety with cutting-edge vision AI. This program is poised to escalate Visionify's impact, setting a new benchmark in occupational health and safety across the globe.
About Visionify
Based in Denver, CO, Visionify specializes in developing Vision AI solutions for improving workplace safety and compliance. Visionify's applications can be tailored to various industrial needs and are also available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.visionify.ai.
Priyesh Sanghvi
Visionify
+1 720-449-1124
priyesh@visionify.ai
