Galloping Goodness: Saddle Up for the Holiday Spirit Food & Fund Drive

Press release from Food for People:

Food for People’s Holiday Spirit Food & Fund Drive kicks off on Saturday, November 18th at 12 pm with the annual Cowboy Canned Food Convoy. The Redwood Unit of the Backcountry Horsemen will begin at the Eureka Boardwalk parking lot on D Street and parade through Old Town with saddlebags full of nonperishable food to be donated to the food bank. The Backcountry Horsemen will collect donated food from 14 local businesses in Old Town: Dick Taylor Chocolates, Humboldt Herbals, Just My Type, Sisters Clothing, Good Relations, Chapala Cafe, Mantova’s Two Street Music, Land of Lovely, Belle Starr, Los Bagels, Ramone’s Bakery & Cafe, Booklegger, Eureka Books and Old Town Coffee & Chocolate.

The Holiday Spirit Food & Fund Drive takes place throughout November and December and is Food for People’s largest food and fund drive effort of the year. Thanks to the support of the community, Food for People brought in over 38,000 pounds of food and nearly $47,000 last holiday season. The rising costs of food and gas combined with the end of pandemic-era assistance programs have caused record numbers of people to utilize the food bank this year and Food for People has seen a 30% increase in people seeking food assistance since this spring.

There are many ways that Humboldt County residents can help those in their community experiencing hunger this holiday season. Donation barrels have been placed at grocery stores and businesses around the county – for a list of locations, visit: foodforpeople.org/page/ donation-barrels. You can also sign up for the Hunger Fighter Challenge, a collaborative effort between local businesses, clubs, and groups to collect donations of food and funds. For more information on becoming a Hunger Fighter Team visit foodforpeople.org/hunger- fighter-challenge.