Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,050 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,113 in the last 365 days.

Peaceful Rally for Gaza Ceasefire on the Arcata Plaza Every Saturday

This is a press release from an attendee:

I wanted to let you know about a weekly vigil/rally/march happening every Saturday from noon-2pm on the Arcata Plaza until there’s a ceasefire in Gaza. Yes, it is the same event that the young lady who was unfortunately accosted attended in the parking lot [recently]. I attended for the first time [last week] (it’s been happening since mid-October) and it is actually a very safe event with approximately 50 people so far. There is even helpful police presence (maybe because of the incident that happened to the young lady?).

What: Peaceful Rally for Gaza Ceasefire

When: Every Saturday from noon-2pm (until there’s a ceasefire)

Where: Arcata Plaza

Bring a sign.

Facebooktwitterpinterestmail

You just read:

Peaceful Rally for Gaza Ceasefire on the Arcata Plaza Every Saturday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more