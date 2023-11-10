Peaceful Rally for Gaza Ceasefire on the Arcata Plaza Every Saturday

I wanted to let you know about a weekly vigil/rally/march happening every Saturday from noon-2pm on the Arcata Plaza until there’s a ceasefire in Gaza. Yes, it is the same event that the young lady who was unfortunately accosted attended in the parking lot [recently]. I attended for the first time [last week] (it’s been happening since mid-October) and it is actually a very safe event with approximately 50 people so far. There is even helpful police presence (maybe because of the incident that happened to the young lady?).

What: Peaceful Rally for Gaza Ceasefire

When: Every Saturday from noon-2pm (until there’s a ceasefire)

Where: Arcata Plaza

Bring a sign.