Peaceful Rally for Gaza Ceasefire on the Arcata Plaza Every Saturday
I wanted to let you know about a weekly vigil/rally/march happening every Saturday from noon-2pm on the Arcata Plaza until there’s a ceasefire in Gaza. Yes, it is the same event that the young lady who was unfortunately accosted attended in the parking lot [recently]. I attended for the first time [last week] (it’s been happening since mid-October) and it is actually a very safe event with approximately 50 people so far. There is even helpful police presence (maybe because of the incident that happened to the young lady?).
What: Peaceful Rally for Gaza Ceasefire
When: Every Saturday from noon-2pm (until there’s a ceasefire)
Where: Arcata Plaza
Bring a sign.