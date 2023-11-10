Submit Release
Riff Raff aka Dan Tony aka Jody Highroller at the Mateel Saturday

Riff Raff aka Dan Tony aka Jody Highroller, the prolific rapper from Houston Texas by way of Los Angeles that has enthralled fans nationwide with his vibrant personas and super entertaining live shows.
He’s known to be on his own neon cutting edge as an artist and along the way in his lengthy career he’s collaborated with such artists as Migos, Wiz Khalifa, Yellawolf, Chief Keef, Action Bronson, Slim Thug, Young Buck, and many many more.

This special show takes place Saturday November 11th at the Mateel hall.

The doors open at 8:00 with Humboldt county’s stand out DJ M warming up the crowd.

To be followed by a special guest and then the man of the hour, Riff Raff.

Tickets are available in SoHum at Redway Liquors and online at www.brownpapertickets.com for $30 advance.

VIP meet and greet tickets are available at www.planetriffraff.com

This is a 13 and up parental advisory event.

Food and drink are available for purchase, alcohol for 21 and up with ID.

Mateel community center
59 Rusk lane
Redway CA

