Opening of new facilities on the occasion of the Day of the Tajik militia

TAJIKISTAN, November 10 - On November 10, 2023, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustam Emomali, opened a number of new facilities of the sphere after construction and renovation on the occasion of the Day of the Tajik militia, and got acquainted with the products of auxiliary farms under the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The Leader of the Nation first got acquainted with the conditions created in the dormitory of the soldiers of the emergency special purpose battalion of the 3502nd military unit of the Department of Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Along with the spacious hall, the staff can also use the necessary modern auxiliary rooms.

In total, 1 dormitory with auxiliary rooms was built in this military unit, and 5 other dormitories were completely modernized.

In the spacious halls, conditions have been created for the personnel in accordance with the requirements of the time to serve the Motherland.

The Head of State Emomali Rahmon tasked the staff to make good use of the opportunity and perform official duties.

Surveillance cameras have been installed in the soldiers' dormitories, corridors and around the military unit, and the presence of officers and soldiers is under constant control.

Also here, Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon commissioned online 4 new facilities - Training center of the Internal Troops in the city of Tursunzoda, the Center for assembly and installation of fire fighting equipment of the Main Department of State Fire Service, the Pision of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Murghob district of Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Province, and a residential building on Mushfiki Street of the capital for employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In the new facility, in accordance with the requirements of modern times, conditions have been created for the staff for service and residence, all of which are the result of the constant care of the Government of the country for the employees of the national authorities.

Then, the great Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, got acquainted with the products produced by the auxiliary farms under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Fresh products produced by auxiliary farms in Lakhsh, Varzob, Rudaki districts and Dushanbe city are available to officers and soldiers.

Studying modern methods of planting and growing crops, using the equipment provided for in accordance with the purpose, and starting the processing of agricultural products made it possible to ensure the annual increase in the production of food products in the auxiliary farms under the Ministry of Internal Affairs.Increasing the number of large and small livestock, bee colonies and the establishment of processing enterprises made it possible to satisfy the needs of the personnel with meat, milk and honey at the expense of auxiliary farms under the ministry.

The Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, tasked the relevant officials to fully use the opportunities of auxiliary farms, to further increase the production of quality products and to supply the personnel with food based on internal natural resources.