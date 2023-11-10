Submit Release
AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report October 2023

Milwaukee, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  October   YTD - October Beginning
Inventory
  2023 2022 %Chg   2023 2022 %Chg Oct 2023
2WD Farm Tractors                
  < 40 HP 13,231 14,129 -6.4   138,279 155,971 -11.3 96,063
  40 < 100 HP 6,919 7,473 -7.4   52,541 57,700 -8.9 40,105
  100+ HP 4,141 4,256 -2.7   23,634 22,366 5.7 11,407
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 24,291 25,858 -6.1   214,454 236,037 -9.1 147,575
4WD Farm Tractors 726 645 12.6   3,790 2,783 36.2 774
Total Farm Tractors 25,017 26,503 -5.6   218,244 238,820 -8.6 148,349
Self-Prop Combines 797 1,663 -52.1   6,486 6,208 4.5 1,632

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers


414.272.0943
statsticsdepartment@aem.org

