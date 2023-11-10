Navy Leaders from FVEY Nations Meet to Collaborate, Strengthen Relationship

The event fostered collaboration, strengthened alliances, and enhanced maritime security among the intelligence-sharing nations, known as FVEYs or the Five Eyes Alliance.

“This meeting was a testament to our unwavering commitment to protect our shared interests, and provided a unique opportunity to enhance cooperation, exchange knowledge, and collectively address the challenges that lay ahead,” said Rear Adm. Tom Moninger, the U.S. Navy’s Director for Plans, Policy & Integration.

The meeting proved to be a significant milestone in strengthening the FVEYs’ collective efforts towards ensuring regional and global security, providing a platform for leaders to share best practices, forge closer ties, and explore joint initiatives that will further bolster maritime security and stability.

“With the escalation of conflict in the world, it is more important than ever to gather with our FVEY partners to exchange invaluable insights and collectively address the rising challenges of the moment. Together, we reaffirm the enduring strength of our defence partnerships and our commitment to working together in securing the seas for a safer and more stable future,” said Royal Canadian Navy Rear-Admiral Chris Robinson, Commander Maritime Forces Pacific.

Deputy Chief of the Royal Australian Navy, Rear Admiral Jonathan Earley CSC, RAN, hosted the historic gathering, and emphasized that the meeting served as a catalyst for further collaboration among the FVEYs.

“We are confident that the outcomes of this meeting will strengthen our collective resolve to ensure the safety and security of our maritime domains,” said Earley.

Formally established shortly after the end of World War II, the FVEYs partnership continues to play a significant role in global security, aiming to uphold the rules-based international order.