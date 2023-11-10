Ladera Grill, A Top Dining Destination in Morgan Hill, to Honor Veterans Day with Special Event
It's not just about the free meal, but the acknowledgment and respect from our community that truly warms our hearts. ”MORGAN HILL, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ladera Grill, the renowned dining destination in Morgan Hill, is excited to announce its Veterans Day celebration, scheduled for Friday, November 10th, 2023 from 11-3PM. In heartfelt appreciation for those who have served the country, Ladera Grill is offering a complimentary lunch for all veterans.
“Military service has been a responsibility of citizenship for Americans from our early founding days. We are both proud and indebted to those citizens who assumed that responsibility on behalf of our country,” said Dan McCranie, owner of Ladera Grill . “Today’s program is one small way for us to show our gratitude to those men and women who have given so much.”
Bruce Henry, a Vietnam veteran and a regular patron of Ladera Grill , expressed his gratitude, saying, "Events like this mean more to us than words can express. It's not just about the free meal, but the acknowledgment and respect from our community that truly warms our hearts. Ladera Grill's initiative is a beautiful reminder that our service and sacrifices are remembered."
In addition to the free lunch offering, members of the media are invited for a press meet from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM where veterans in attendance will have the opportunity to share their stories, experiences, and reflections and the community to be ab le to hear stories of the lives of those who have valiantly served our nation.
EVENT DETAILS
Date: Friday, November 10th, 2023
Time: Complimentary lunch for veterans from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM ; Press interviews from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
Location: Ladera Grill, 17305 Monterey Rd Unit 110, Morgan Hill, CA 95037
