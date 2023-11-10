10 November 2023

A meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the Regional Representative of the UN OHCHR

On November 10, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov held negotiations with the Regional Representative of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights for Central Asia (OHCHR) Matilda Bogner, who is in Ashgabat on a working visit.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on current issues in the development of Turkmenistan’s partnership with the UN OHCHR. At the same time, the Minister emphasized that in order to further improve democratic institutions in Turkmenistan and effectively fulfill obligations in the field of human rights, our state carries out close and multifaceted cooperation with relevant international organizations, primarily within the UN.

The parties discussed issues related to the work of the Interdepartmental Commission to ensure the implementation of Turkmenistan’s international obligations in the field of human rights and international humanitarian law. A positive dialogue was noted within the framework of this cooperation mechanism.

The Turkmen side also noted the importance of the contribution of the UN OHCHR to the implementation of national programs and plans in the field of human rights, in particular, the National Action Plan (NAP) on human rights for 2021-2025, as well as the development of a draft of updated NAP on human rights for 2022 -2028.