Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,051 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,143 in the last 365 days.

Assessing the impact of ocean acidification on coral health and reef resilience

Assessing the impact of ocean acidification on coral health and reef resilience

Published 10 November 2023 Science Leave a Comment
Tags: biological response, corals, review

The potential effects of ocean acidification on marine ecosystems, especially coral reefs, have brought the topic to the forefront of environmental concerns. The purpose of this study is to evaluate how ocean acidification has affected coral wellness and reef resistance. The consequences of ocean acidification on coral physiology, growth, calcification, and symbiotic interactions are summarized in this article by reviewing the existing scientific literature and research results. The research also delves into what these repercussions mean for coral reefs’ overall resilience and considers possible mitigation techniques to lessen the blow ocean acidification deals to the ecosystem.

Manohar N. S. & Sonune K. N., 2023. Assessing the impact of ocean acidification on coral health and reef resilience. International Journal of Analysis of Basic and Applied Science 7(4): 1-5. Article.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Assessing the impact of ocean acidification on coral health and reef resilience

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more