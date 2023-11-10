The potential effects of ocean acidification on marine ecosystems, especially coral reefs, have brought the topic to the forefront of environmental concerns. The purpose of this study is to evaluate how ocean acidification has affected coral wellness and reef resistance. The consequences of ocean acidification on coral physiology, growth, calcification, and symbiotic interactions are summarized in this article by reviewing the existing scientific literature and research results. The research also delves into what these repercussions mean for coral reefs’ overall resilience and considers possible mitigation techniques to lessen the blow ocean acidification deals to the ecosystem.

Manohar N. S. & Sonune K. N., 2023. Assessing the impact of ocean acidification on coral health and reef resilience. International Journal of Analysis of Basic and Applied Science 7(4): 1-5. Article.

