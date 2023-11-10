New edition of the “OA-ICC Highlights”, May – September 2023

The new edition of the “OA-ICC Highlights” summarizes the project’s main activities and achievements over the period May – September 2023. This time our newsletter features the participation of the OA-ICC research staff in the 2023 ASLO Aquatic Sciences Meeting, the annual in-person meeting of the Executive Council of the Global ocean Acidification Observing Network (GOA-ON), a technical meeting on adaptation pathways for atoll islands and a training course on “blue carbon” for early-career scientists. Furthermore, a dedicated piece in this issue discusses Ocean Alkalinity Enhancement (OAE) in the context of potential ways to accelerate the ocean’s natural carbon sink.

Previous editions of the “OA-ICC Highlights”can be viewed here.

OA-ICC, 10 November 2023. Newsletter.

