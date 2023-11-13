Dream, Believe, Achieve: Introducing Best From Within, a Motivational App for Kids
The Best From Within app is based on a children’s book written by an elite-level sports coach and author.
Best From Within is a free, fun, and engaging app that teaches young children how to dream, motivate themselves, and achieve
Falling is a part of learning and growing. It’s how we deal with falling that matters.”ONTARIO, CANADA, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best From Within, a free, fun, and engaging app designed to empower young children to dream, motivate themselves, and achieve their best, has officially launched. Based on an inspirational children's book, thisinnovative app focuses on teaching children the invaluable skills of visualization, focus, and persistence in pursuit of their dreams. With a mission to inspire and educate, Best From Within aims to harness every child's inherent potential for success.
— Greg Moore
Every child is born with immense potential to achieve greatness. However, as they grow, they are influenced by various factors such as people, experiences, and media, both positive and negative. They witness the passions, achievements, and success of others, often wondering how they reached such heights. According to UNICEF, 46 percent of children now report experiencing decreased motivation to engage in activities they once enjoyed. To address this issue, the Best From Within app has emerged to teach young children the art of dreaming, self-motivation, and striving for excellence using proven sensory and physical techniques.
The Best From Within app is inspired by a heartwarming children's book penned by an esteemed sports coach and author. The story revolves around a young protagonist named Charlie who befriends a bee named Bee, because Bee "bee-lieves" in himself. This friendship teaches Charlie the invaluable lesson that believing in oneself is the crucial first step toward greatness. The app's primary focus is to instill in children the skills of visualization, focus, and persistence in the pursuit of their dreams.
Whether it is excelling in sports, achieving academic success, or making new friends, children need to learn that visualization, belief, and determination are the keys to triumph. Best From Within presents an inspirational yet practical narrative, bridging the gap between dreams and their realization. In a world where many books and stories encourage chasing dreams, few provide the tools to guide children on their journey. Best From Within empowers children with the understanding that patience eliminates the concept of failure, replacing it with valuable lessons and results. Through this app, children are encouraged to chase their dreams and never give up, nurturing the best version of themselves.
Co-produced by Ryan Moore and Michele Moore Davison, the son and daughter of the book's author, Greg Moore, the Best From Within app stems from their heartfelt desire to witness children realize their full potential. Ryan and Michele share, "We developed the Best From Within app because we want to see children be the best they can be in whatever they choose to pursue. We want them to recognize that anything is possible."
The Best From Within app is available for download on iOS as an animated read-along, offering options for animated, audio- only or simple text formats. The app can be accessed for free, allowing children to embark on their journey of self-discovery and growth. With the Best From Within app, once a child decides to be the best they can be, they are already well on their way.
About Best From Within: Best From Within is a free, fun, and engaging Motivational App for Kids that empowers young children to dream, motivate themselves, and achieve their best. Based on an inspirational children's book, this app focuses on teaching children the transformative skills of visualization, focus, and persistence. With a mission to inspire and educate, Best From Within aims to help children unleash their inherent potential for success.
Ryan Moore
Best From Within
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram