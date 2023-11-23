Sustainable Stretch Film Revolution: Tilak Polypack Unveils Eco-Friendly Solutions

Sustainable Stretch Film

Tilak Polypack, a leading manufacturer of stretch film, proudly announces the release of their line of sustainable stretch films.

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tilak Polypack, a leading manufacturer of stretch film, proudly announces the release of their line of sustainable stretch films. Coreless stretch film, recyclable stretch film, and biodegradable stretch film are now available to customers with the goal of creating more sustainability within the growing industry.

The new coreless stretch film option in particular eliminates the plastic core tube which is normally found in traditional rolls of pallet wrap. As a result, landfill waste can be substantially reduced and transportation costs minimized due to its lightweight design. According to Tilak Polypack CEO, Agam Shah, “Our coreless stretch film is a revolutionary solution that will help reduce waste and transportation costs for our customers.”

In addition, the recyclable and biodegradable options offer durability tailored to different applications while still reducing carbon emissions and helping manufacturers meet their environmental goals. These advances in sustainable packaging will have a significant impact on both businesses and consumers alike as the demand for eco-friendly solutions continues to rise.

The recyclable stretch film is made from a blend of polyethylene and polypropylene, making it a great choice for businesses looking to reduce their environmental impact. The biodegradable stretch film is made from a blend of polyethylene and starch, which allows it to break down in a matter of months.

Tilak Polypack’s sustainable stretch film solutions are designed to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes. The coreless stretch film is available in a variety of sizes and thicknesses, while the recyclable and biodegradable options are available in standard sizes.

Tilak Polypack is committed to providing sustainable stretch film solutions to the packaging industry. With the release of their new line of sustainable stretch films, they are helping to reduce waste and transportation costs while still providing durable and reliable packaging solutions. As Rajesh Tilak states, “We are proud to be leading the way in sustainable packaging solutions and are excited to see the impact our products will have on the industry.

About Tilak Polypack

Established in the year 1995, Tilak Polypack Private Limited has been a trusted and reliable manufacturer, supplier, and exporter of Multilayer Films and Flexible Laminates in Rolls & Pouches. With our commitment to delivering premium quality products, we have become one of the leading organizations in the industry.

Our Products

Our product line includes Lamination PE Film, Pharma Poly Film, Surface Protection Film, Stretch Film, Coreless Stretch Film, Recycled Stretch Film and more.

For more information

To learn more about Stretch Film, please visit their website at https://tilakpolypack.com/ or send an email to info@tilakpolypack.com.