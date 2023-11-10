COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING® ATTRACTS VETERANS WITH STRONG BUSINESS MODEL
Offers solid plan for life after militaryTAMPA, FL, USA, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving®, an award-winning company and industry leader in stress-free solutions for moving and junk-hauling needs, is a strong supporter of veterans and offers them a solid business plan for life after service. For more than a decade, the best-in-class moving company has been named a Top-rated Franchise for Veterans and continues to provide veterans with special incentives to pursue business ownership.
“The hard work, dedication, and attention to detail that is often found with veterans are key for business success. Their commitment to leadership also resonates with the College HUNKS core values and makes them ideal candidates for our organization,” said Dana Hansen, Director of Franchise Development for College HUNKS. “Throughout the years, we have grown the number of veteran owners and today, nearly 20% of our enterprise is composed of veterans. We are proud to join forces with former military personnel and grow together.”
Among the College HUNKS veterans is Destrian Vallejo, owner of the Temecula location. Vallejo served in the United States Marine Corps for 20 years and credits his time learning to overcome adversity during his service as a model for navigating business ownership and leading his team.
“After my military career, I knew that I wanted to be in business for myself. I also knew that I loved being around Marines and helping shape young people and watching them grow,” said Destrian Vallejo, Owner of the Temecula, CA College HUNKS. “One of the main reasons I chose College HUNKS amongst the sea of franchise options was because one of their core values is Building Leaders. I saw the opportunity to continue to work with younger adults and help build them up.”
The Temecula, CA location is proud to offer military discounts for both junk removal and moving services.
College HUNKS champions veterans and is a member of VetFran, a strategic initiative of the International Franchise Association and the IFA Foundation. VetFran facilitates the transition of veterans into franchising. College HUNKS offers military veterans a discount on their franchise fee and other incentives.
For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving
College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.
For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com
Brianne Barbakoff
Ink Link Marketing
brianne@inklinkmarketing.com