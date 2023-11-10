Couture by Tess Bridal Announces Wedding Dress Shopping Experience with its New Online Boutique

Shop Wedding Dresses Online

Couture by Tess Bridal offers new platform that allows shoppers to access a curated collection of wedding dresses from the comfort of their own homes.

We are thrilled to bring the luxury bridal shopping experience directly to brides worldwide with our new online boutique.” — Tess Mann

COOKEVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Couture by Tess Bridal, a bridal retail store specializing in luxury bridal wear, is thrilled to announce the launch of their highly anticipated online boutique. This new platform allows brides-to-be from around the world to access a curated collection of wedding dresses, including famous designer labels, all from the comfort of their own homes. With a commitment to superior quality and attentive service, Couture by Tess Bridal sets itself apart from other commercial online boutiques.

The store is offering a curated selection of gowns at discounted rates in an effort to close out the majority of the retail store’s inventory as the brand pivots to a different business model exclusively selling the brand’s labels, Tess Mann Haute Couture and Couture by Tess, moving forward.

Couture by Tess Bridal has expressed that they understand the growing popularity of online shopping and the importance of providing a seamless experience for brides searching for their dream dress. The newly launched online boutique offers a user-friendly interface, making the online shopping process easy.

"What sets Couture by Tess Bridal's online boutique apart is our commitment to exceptional quality control. Unlike other online platforms, Couture by Tess Bridal exclusively carries genuine designer labels, ensuring brides receive the highest standard of craftsmanship and luxurious materials for their special day. Each dress in the collection has been handpicked and thoroughly inspected by the experienced team at Couture by Tess Bridal, offering a wide range of quality styles to suit different tastes and preferences," says Sasha Melhouse, web designer for Couture by Tess Bridal.

The process of shopping for a gown through Couture by Tess Bridal's online boutique is simple and convenient. Brides can visit the website at couturebytessbridal.com, browse the extensive collection, and easily filter options by designer, budget, and more. Detailed product images, comprehensive descriptions, and size guides are provided to help brides make informed decisions about their perfect dress. To further enhance the virtual experience, Couture by Tess Bridal offers personalized virtual consultations upon request, ensuring that each bride receives individualized attention and expert advice every step of the way.

Tess Mann, the founder of Couture by Tess Bridal, expressed her excitement about the launch of the online boutique, stating, "We are thrilled to bring the luxury bridal shopping experience directly to brides worldwide with our new online boutique. Our goal is to provide brides with access to top-tier designer labels, uncompromising quality, and exceptional customer service, no matter where they are located. We embrace technology while upholding the traditional values of bridal couture, ensuring that each bride feels confident and beautiful on her special day."

Couture by Tess Bridal invites all brides-to-be to explore their exquisite online boutique and embark on a remarkable wedding dress-shopping experience like no other. Visit https://couturebytessbridal.com/online-boutique/ to discover a world of elegance, sophistication, and unparalleled craftsmanship.

Couture by Tess Bridal Bio: Tess Mann is the fashion designer behind the Tess Mann Haute Couture and Couture by Tess labels in addition to owning a bridal boutique under the name, Couture by Tess Bridal. Tess has been in the bridal industry since 2013. Prior to her formal entry into the industry, she had been designing since she was a young teenager, however chose a different career path in order to serve her country for over twenty years as a federal officer. In September 2018, Tess became a US Trademark Designer with her designs being protected by the US Patent Office. After serving the Memphis, Tennessee area for a little over six years in the bridal industry, Tess and her husband, Joe, opened Couture By Tess Bridal on 31 W. Broad Street in Cookeville, Tennessee in November of 2019. Tess is also the talk show host of Couture Chats with Tess on Youtube where she interviews fashion, fine arts and event industry professionals in her bridal boutique's parlor.

Shop with Couture by Tess Bridal Anywhere in the World