11/10/2023

Governor Lamont Announces Q Bridge Will Be Illuminated Red, White, and Blue in Honor of Veterans Day



The Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge illuminated red, white, and blue. (Credit: Connecticut Department of Transportation)

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the State of Connecticut will illuminate the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven – informally known by residents as the Q Bridge – in red, white, and blue lights on the evenings of Friday, November 10, 2023, and Saturday, November 11, 2023, in recognition of Veterans Day.

Beacons capable of projecting lights nearly six miles into the clear night sky will shine on the bridge from sunset until the early morning hours. The bridge carries I-95 over the Quinnipiac River and is maintained by the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

“Connecticut is home to thousands of veterans who have served our nation honorably, and we are indebted to the many sacrifices both them and their families have made in the course of their duties,” Governor Lamont said. “Upon returning to civilian life, members of the military face many challenges and we have an obligation to meet their needs and ensure that they have the resources necessary to live and work outside the military – including through good health care, education and workforce training, and affordable housing. I thank every veteran who has served our nation and encourage everyone in Connecticut to celebrate all veterans of our Armed Forces.”

“On this Veterans Day, let the glow from the Q Bridge remind us of the unwavering gratitude and respect we hold for the courageous men and women who have sacrificed for our freedom,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “As the bridge gleams in the night, let it serve as a beacon of remembrance, acknowledging the indomitable spirit of our veterans.”