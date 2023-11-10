Saskatchewan Receives Award from Canada-India Business Council

CANADA, November 10 - Released on November 10, 2023

Premier Scott Moe Presented With the Member of the Year Award

Yesterday, Premier Scott Moe accepted the Canada-India Business Council (C-IBC) Member of the Year Award in Toronto. The province of Saskatchewan was selected as this year's recipient for its long-standing relationship with the C-IBC and the strengthening of economic and social ties between Saskatchewan and India.

"Saskatchewan's relationship with the people of India has grown tremendously over the last 10 years. India is an extremely important partner for Saskatchewan, and we truly value the relationship we have built over the years," Moe said. "We are fortunate to have many opportunities for collaboration with India in agriculture, potash, uranium, education and more. I take pride in the mutual respect, shared knowledge, and hospitality we show each other and am looking forward to the success that we will continue to share in the years ahead."

For over 40 years, the C-IBC has been nurturing and developing relationships between the two jurisdictions to ensure growth and accelerate mutual prosperity. The Member of the Year Award is awarded to recognize the significant contributions made by a member who has been able to successfully build on this process. Saskatchewan shows continuous progress in strengthening the economies of Saskatchewan and India, which in turn creates jobs, opportunities and partnerships that will protect communities for generations to come.

"When you look at the things that India seeks and Canada offers, Saskatchewan rises to the top," C-IBC President and CEO Victor Thomas said. "The province has significantly strengthened its ties the last several years, punctuated with a new office in India. This comes at a time when businesses and provinces, like Saskatchewan, are needed more than ever in this pivotal economic relationship."

India continues to be a major export market for Saskatchewan producers. In 2022, Saskatchewan exported $1.4 billion of products to India, which is a 130.7 per cent increase from 2021. Saskatchewan's top export to India during this time was potash at $966.5 million, which accounted for 69.3 per cent of Saskatchewan's total exports to India in 2022. Saskatchewan was also responsible for more than half of India's lentils imported in 2022.

Saskatchewan imported $103.1 million of products from India which is 51.1 per cent higher than 2021. The top import was transmission or conveyor belts or belting of textile material at $25.7 million which accounted for 24.9 per cent of the provinces' total imports from India.

While in Toronto this week, Moe and Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison attended the Insights India Forum. This was an opportunity to meet with prominent Indian and Canadian businesspeople, government officials, academics, and members of the Indian diaspora on opportunities to build Saskatchewan-India trade and investment relations.

For more information on Saskatchewan's India office, please visit saskatchewan.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Mitchell Nagel-ZellerTrade and Export DevelopmentReginaPhone: 306-530-4769Email: mitchell.nagelzeller@gov.sk.ca