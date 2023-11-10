CloudDefense.AI Discovers Over 3.3 Millions of Chinese IDs Exposed Online
CloudDefense.AI has recently uncovered a data breach that exposed over 3.3 million Chinese IDs online. It belongs to persons who purchased it on the Zhefengle.
Ensuring safety in the digital sphere is core to our mission, as proven in our recent response.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After rapidly notifying Zhefengle about the breach, Viktor Markopolous, a cybersecurity researcher at CloudDefense.AI, prompted immediate action to render the sensitive information inaccessible to the public.
— Anshu Bansal, CEO of CloudDefense.AI
In response to this notification, a senior executive from Zhefengle assured that they have effectively addressed the vulnerability and are currently conducting an internal audit to determine its cause.
As reported on TechCrunch, we haven’t found out how long the database has been available on the Internet, but we have derived that it contains orders from 2015 up to 2020. Being unprotected, anyone connected to the internet could access the database simply through their browsers.
This recent data breach discovery underscores the crucial importance of prioritizing cybersecurity to protect sensitive information and maintain trust in online transactions.
CloudDefense.AI is committed to safeguarding clients with CNAPP, ensuring robust cloud security through advanced access controls and identity management. Their top-tier application security tools minimize vulnerabilities during development, while HackerView™ offers a unique edge in identifying exploitable weaknesses. To know more about this incident you can read our blog from here.
About CloudDefense.AI
CloudDefense.AI is a leading cybersecurity platform based in Palo Alto. They take pride in being the only cloud-native cybersecurity platform that secures both cloud and applications. Their suite of services includes Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Infrastructure and Environment Management (CIEM), Threat Detection, Cloud Workload Protection Platforms (CWPP), SAST, DAST, SCA, Container Security, and API Security.
They are always eager to meet you, share their expertise, and discuss the future of cloud & application security.
For more information about CloudDefense.AI and its revolutionary cybersecurity solutions, please visit www.clouddefense.ai.
Emily Thompson
CloudDefense.AI
media@clouddefense.ai
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube