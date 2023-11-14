Robota STEM Training Officials Present at The Business of Education by EDUSKO AFRICA 7th Edition 2023

Arisukwu Goodness, Robota Stem Training Principal alongside with the CTO, Ezekiel Adewunmi Stem Training Centre The Business of Education Summit 2023 was held on the 4th November, 2023 with a huge success.

IKOYI, LAGOS, NIGERIA, November 14, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robota STEM Training , one of the fastest-growing providers of STEM education solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in The Business of Education by EDUSKO AFRICA 7th Edition 2023 . The conference, which took place on the 4th of November, 2023, at Muson Centre, Onikan Lagos, brought together educators, education entrepreneurs, and policymakers to discuss the future of education in Africa. Robota STEM Training officials were on hand to share their insights on how STEM education can prepare students for the 21st-century workforce.“We are committed to providing students with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in the 21st century,” said Arisukwu Goodness Charis, Principal of Robota STEM Training. “STEM education is essential for preparing students for the jobs of tomorrow, and we are proud to be a part of the movement to make STEM education more accessible and engaging.”Robota STEM Training’s officials at The Business of Education by EDUSKO AFRICA 7th Edition 2023 was an amazing experience for educators and students. The company’s representatives demonstrated their innovative STEM curriculum and answered questions about integrating STEM education into the classroom.“We were excited to see so much interest in our STEM curriculum,” said Samuel Ebenezer, Founder & CEO - of Robota Stem Training. “We believe that our program can help to bridge the STEM skills gap in Africa, and we are committed to working with our partners to make STEM education a reality for all students.”Robota STEM Training is one of the fastest-growing STEM education solutions in Africa. The company’s curriculum is designed to make STEM education engaging and relevant for students of all ages. Robota STEM Training has a successful track record in providing a conducive physical learning environment and online classes.About Robota STEM TrainingRobota Stem Training is one of the fast-growing providers of cutting-edge STEM education programs for students between the ages of 7-24. Founded by a team of experienced educators, technologists, and visionaries, the brand is committed to shaping the leaders and innovators of tomorrow.. The company’s mission is to inspire and empower students to become innovators and leaders in the 21st century.Robota STEM Training offers a variety of STEM programs, including robotics, coding, and design thinking. The company’s programs are designed to make STEM education engaging and relevant for students of all ages.

