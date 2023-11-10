Celebrating 50 years of Junior Calypso Monarch Competition

(Press release) Prepare for an electrifying showcase of burgeoning talent, as our junior calypsonians will grace the stage at the 2023 Junior Calypso Monarch Competition, a two-fold event comprising of the Primary School Calypso Monarch and the Secondary School Calypso Monarch. This year, the National Carnival Committee will be celebrating 50 years of the Junior Calypso Monarch competition and it is our pleasure to advise that entry to this captivating show will be entirely without charge.

This year’s 50th Anniversary production will be a true celebration of creative expression, featuring 5 primary school junior calypsonians, aged 9-12, and 14 secondary school calypsonians, aged 13-17.

These exceptionally talented youths are gearing up for an electrifying showdown of amazing talent.

Adding to the thrill, a vibrant meet and greet session, along with a photo shoot, was held on Saturday, 4th November, at the National Carnival Secretariat Extension. This unique opportunity allowed enthusiasts to get up close and personal with these exceptionally talented youths, and we invite you to look forward to performances from:

Primary School Calypsonians

Princess Kali – Aleijah Hendrickson

Prince Khi – Amaro Roland

Prince DJ – Devon-J Richardson

Lady Faith – Raynecia Hodge

Mighty Zen – Zenobia Johnson

Secondary School Calypsonians

Lady B – Aaliyah Buchanan

Dequon – Dequon Hendrickson

Divi – Divonique Liburd

Mighty J – Edward Williams

Energetic I – Ilovely Pemberton

Junior Jazz – Jazzelle Connor

De Herald – Moving Anthony

Princess Al – Na’Aliyah Smithen

Star Boy Nicholas – Nicholas Petty

Mighty QJ – Quincy Issac

Erastus – Rajaun Fyfield

Mighty H – Rayjaun Hodge

Princess Nevaeh – Shante Hendrickson

Lega-Z – Zyon – Harding

Important Date Amendment:

Kindly take note that the competition date has been rescheduled from Friday, 8th December to Sunday, 10th December. The venue of this captivating event will be the Marriott Resort Plaza, with the festivities commencing at 5 pm.

We cordially invite you to mark your calendars and ensure your presence for an evening graced by the exceptional performances of our rising calypso talents