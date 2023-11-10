Celebrating 50 years of Junior Calypso Monarch Competition
(Press release) Prepare for an electrifying showcase of burgeoning talent, as our junior calypsonians will grace the stage at the 2023 Junior Calypso Monarch Competition, a two-fold event comprising of the Primary School Calypso Monarch and the Secondary School Calypso Monarch. This year, the National Carnival Committee will be celebrating 50 years of the Junior Calypso Monarch competition and it is our pleasure to advise that entry to this captivating show will be entirely without charge.
This year’s 50th Anniversary production will be a true celebration of creative expression, featuring 5 primary school junior calypsonians, aged 9-12, and 14 secondary school calypsonians, aged 13-17.
These exceptionally talented youths are gearing up for an electrifying showdown of amazing talent.
Adding to the thrill, a vibrant meet and greet session, along with a photo shoot, was held on Saturday, 4th November, at the National Carnival Secretariat Extension. This unique opportunity allowed enthusiasts to get up close and personal with these exceptionally talented youths, and we invite you to look forward to performances from:
Primary School Calypsonians
Princess Kali – Aleijah Hendrickson
Prince Khi – Amaro Roland
Prince DJ – Devon-J Richardson
Lady Faith – Raynecia Hodge
Mighty Zen – Zenobia Johnson
Secondary School Calypsonians
Lady B – Aaliyah Buchanan
Dequon – Dequon Hendrickson
Divi – Divonique Liburd
Mighty J – Edward Williams
Energetic I – Ilovely Pemberton
Junior Jazz – Jazzelle Connor
De Herald – Moving Anthony
Princess Al – Na’Aliyah Smithen
Star Boy Nicholas – Nicholas Petty
Mighty QJ – Quincy Issac
Erastus – Rajaun Fyfield
Mighty H – Rayjaun Hodge
Princess Nevaeh – Shante Hendrickson
Lega-Z – Zyon – Harding
Important Date Amendment:
Kindly take note that the competition date has been rescheduled from Friday, 8th December to Sunday, 10th December. The venue of this captivating event will be the Marriott Resort Plaza, with the festivities commencing at 5 pm.
We cordially invite you to mark your calendars and ensure your presence for an evening graced by the exceptional performances of our rising calypso talents