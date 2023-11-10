Submit Release
This Sheboygan manufacturer is building a $20 million facility near Port Washington

American Orthodontics, a manufacturer of orthodontic supplies and products with headquarters at 3524 Washington Ave. in Sheboygan, is adding another site in Saukville. It is part of the village’s Northern Gateway Community Collective, a 99-acre development project that was approved in summer 2022, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“American Orthodontics is a Wisconsin success story and we’re grateful the company has recognized the incredible skill of our workforce and decided to expand here as part of the Northern Gateway Community Collective,” Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO for Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, said in a news release.

[Adapted from: This Sheboygan manufacturer is building a $20 million facility near Port Washington. Nov. 10, 2023, Sheboygan Press]

