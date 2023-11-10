70th Macau Grand Prix officially opens as Tap Seac Square Auto Show attracts fans

MACAU, November 10 - The 70th Macau Grand Prix starts tomorrow (November 11th) and the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee (MGPOC) held an opening ceremony today (November 10th) at Tap Seac Square. The participating race cars and motorcycles on display plus racing drivers and riders on site attracted many residents and fans to visit the venue, creating a lively atmosphere.

The opening ceremony of the event was held at 1:00 pm today, and guests included: Pun Weng Kun, President of Sports Bureau and Coordinator of the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee (MGPOC); Chan Chak Mo, Member of the Executive Council, Member of the Legislative Assembly and Member of MGPOC; Chong Coc Veng, President of Automobile General Association of Macao – China and Coordinator of the Sporting Subcommittee of MGPOC; Zhang Tao, FIA Safety Delegate; Benjamin Toh, Chief Operating Officer of Finance and Development of SJM Resorts, S.A.; Iwan Dietschi, Senior Vice President of Hospitality of MGM; Andy Kobel, Senior Vice President and the representative of Sands China Ltd.; Frederic Luvisutto, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of Wynn Macau Limited; Clarence Chung, Board Director of Melco Resorts & Entertainment; Philip Cheng, Director of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Cheng Wai Tong, Deputy Director of Macao Government Tourism Office and Member of MGPOC; Christine Lam and Luís Gomes, Deputy Coordinators of MGPOC; members of MGPOC and Subcommittees; representatives of other sponsors and partners, members of the Sports Committee and participating drivers and riders.

Organized to enable both residents and visitors to experience the excitement of the event, and gain a deeper appreciation of the Grand Prix, the three-day auto show at Tap Seac Square includes a number of motorcycles participating in the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix – 55th Edition, and cars from the Macau GT Cup – FIA GT World Cup and one from Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix – FIA F3 World Cup.

In addition, the event also features sales booths for cultural and creative Grand Prix-themed products. The auto show is open from 1pm to 9pm on November 10th, 10am to 9pm on November 11th, and 10am to 5pm on November 12th.

The 70th Macau Grand Prix is starting tomorrow and will be held across two weeks. There will be five races in the first week from November 11th to 12th, including: Macau Formula 4 Race, TCR Asia Challenge, Greater Bay GT Cup (GT3), Greater Bay Area GT Cup (GT4) and Macau Roadsport Challenge.

The second week of events from November 16th to 19th will include six races: Formula 3 Grand Prix - FIA F3 World Cup, Macau GT Cup - FIA GT World Cup, Macau Guia Race - Kumho TCR World Tour Event of Macau, Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix - the 55th Edition, Macau Touring Car Cup – China Touring Car Championship, and Macau Grand Prix 70th Anniversary Challenge.

Limited tickets are available on sale during the event. In addition to manned ticketing counter services, each on-site ticketing booth will be equipped with self-service ticket dispensing machines. Tickets may be purchased using credit cards and other electronic payment methods.

In order to further enhance the atmosphere amongst the Macao community, the MGPOC will set up large screens to broadcast the event in multiple locations, including Senado Square, Iao Hon Market Park, Rotunda de Carlos da Maia (Three Lamps District), Taipa Carmo Fair, Amizade Plaza, Leisure Area of Lok Yeong Fa Yuen Building and Tap Seac Square to enable residents and visitors to access information about the Grand Prix through different channels.

In terms of community promotion, a racing photo exhibition is being held in Macao schools during November, and historical and related information will be communicated to students in the form of display boards. In addition, MGPOC will continue to collaborate with the Education and Youth Development Bureau to invite students to watch the event on site, allowing them to experience the racing atmosphere firsthand, and to deepen the understanding of the Grand Prix amongst the younger generation via different activities.

In addition, to further promote racing culture and encourage Macao residents to participate in the many different Grand Prix activities, the 70th Macau Grand Prix Photography Contest will be held and will be open for entries from November 20th to December 29th.

More information about the event can be found on the official website of the Macau Grand Prix at www.macau.grandprix.gov.mo, or downloaded via the relevant mobile applications. The public may also follow the Grand Prix’s Facebook page, WeChat and Weibo, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.