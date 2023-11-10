Global Innovation & Value Summit (GIVS) 2023, Nov 17: 'Moving Forward with ESG: Scoring for Value Creation'

IAFOR, The Value Research Center (VRC) at Doshisha University, ESG-IREC at Osaka School of International Public Policy (OSIPP) partner to define Value Measurement for ESG and Sustainability Reporting





Kyoto, Japan (ANTARA/JCN Newswire) - In 2023, the European Union’s European Financial Reporting Advisory Group (EFRAG), the International Financial Reporting Standard’s (IFRS’s) International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) each published new guidance for how companies within their jurisdictions account for and report upon their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Impacts. While Japan stands as the world’s 4th largest economy, many Japanese companies continue to lag in their ESG efforts, as Japan itself has not yet committed to requiring companies to report their impacts beyond the environmentally focused Task Force for Climate Disclosure (TCFD).





This year’s Global Innovation and Value Summit (GIVS) 2023 will first introduce the latest advances in value measurement, sustainability disclosure reporting and ESG from the perspective of EFRAG, ISSB and the US SEC Climate Disclosures, and their impacts on how businesses and governments can effectively operate within these increasingly important, but complex, sustainability standards and frameworks.





GIVS 2023 will then place these international advancements into the context of Japan’s historical embrace of a more socially conscious approach to business as well as the Japanese government's recent efforts related to its New Capitalism Task Force. Finally, GIVS 2023 will offer ideas and insights on how businesses, not only within Japan and Asia but globally, can integrate, enhance and implement value-focused sustainability initiatives.





This event is designed to more deeply explore how all of these ideas can help guide the next evolutionary step beyond the SDGs that were raised by The Value Research Center and ESG-IREC at the United Nations General Assembly Science Summit (SSUNGA78) in September 2023.





It will bring together some of the world’s top experts in value measurement and scoring, sustainability and ESG issues to discuss, debate and brainstorm new approaches to value creation, responsible business and sustainability initiatives and offer ideas and models for their implementation in 2024 and beyond.





Agenda: IAFOR GIVS 2023





Date: Friday 17 November, 2023, 10:00-17:30





Venue: Saji Memorial Hall, Osaka University Nakanoshima Center, Osaka, Japan





10:00-10:45: Opening Remarks





- Jun Arima, President, The International Academic Forum; Professor, Graduate School of Public Policy, University of Tokyo

- Toshiya Hoshino, Founding Director, ESG-Integration Research and Education Center, Osaka School of International Public Policy; Former President, The International Academic Forum

- Victoria Hurth (Video), Fellow, Cambridge Institute for Sustainable Leadership





Session 1





10:45-12:00: EFRAG and ISSB Standards and Measurements: Different Strokes?





Charles (Mario) Abela, Strategic Advisor, Value Balancing Alliance; Director, Redefining Value, World Business Council for Sustainable Development





Discussants:

- Jun Arima, President, International Academic Forum; Professor, Graduate School of Public Policy, University of Tokyo

- Chizu Nakajima, Chair, The British Japanese Law Association, London; former Director, Centre for Financial Regulation, City, University of London; Guest Professor, ESG-IREC

- Philip Sugai, Director, Value Research Center, Doshisha University

- Jewellord Nem Singh, Global Fellow, The Wilson Center, Environmental Change and Security Program; Assistant Professor in International Development, International Institute of Social Studies.





Session 2





13:00-13:20: Afternoon Session Keynote 1





Aligning Values and Purpose with Steward Leadership

- Flocy Joseph, Senior Deputy Director, Head of Commercial, Executive Development, Singapore Management University





13:20-14:00: Part 1 | A New “Third Way” : An Alternative Scoring Model and Business Philosophy from Kansai





Overview of the Value Model

- Philip Sugai, Director, Value Research Center, Doshisha University





The Philosophy of Seiryoku Zenyo, Jita Kyoei, Underlying Philosophy Guiding the Value Model

- Yoshie Sugai, Founder, Chiseikan Dojo, Kyoto, Japan





The Value Model Quality Assurance Process 2023

- Dhiyan Arini, Researcher, Value Research Center, Doshisha University





The Value Model as a Sustainability Reporting “Health Check”

- Max Wong, PhD Candidate, Multimedia University of Malaysia





14:00-14:20: Part 2 | The Value Model, ESG and AI





Value Model/Impact Weighted Accounts Team

- David Freiberg, EY Japan

- Diana Darbekova, Doshisha Business School, Kyoto Japan





14:20-14:45: Coffee Break





14:45-15:30: The Value Model, ESG and AI Team





14:45-15:05: Applying the Value Model to AI/ESG-Scoring





- Katsuhiko Kokubu, Dean, Kobe Business School, Founder Kobe Value School

- Yuriko Nakao, Associate Professor, Graduate School of Informatics, Kansai University





15:05-15:25: Value Model/Intellectual Capital Measurement Team





- Ludo Pyis, Founder and Chief Innovation Architect, AREOPA Group

- Roger Cabezas, Knowledge Manager @ CERCA (Centres de Recerca de Catalunya)





15:30-16:00: Afternoon Session Keynote 2





Purpose and Value

- Victoria Hurth, Fellow, Cambridge Institute for Sustainable Leadership





16:15-17:15: Roundtable Discussion





Going Forward: Inter-regional Cooperation Across Public Policy and Private Sectors





- Philip Sugai, Director, Value Research Center, Doshisha University

- Charles (Mario) Abela, Strategic Advisor, Value Balancing Alliance; Director, Redefining Value, World Business Council for Sustainable Development

- Victoria Hurth, Fellow, Cambridge Institute for Sustainable Leadership

- Flocy Joseph, Senior Deputy Director, Head of Commercial, Executive Development, Singapore Management University

- Jewellord Nem Singh, Global Fellow, The Wilson Center, Environmental Change & Security Program; Assistant Professor in International Development, International Institute of Social Studies





Moderator: Haruko Satoh





17:15-17:30: Closing Remarks





Toshiya Hoshino, Founding Director, ESG-Integration Research and Education Center, Osaka School of International Public Policy; Former-President, The International Academic Forum





Notes

Simultaneous interpretation between English/Japanese will be available.

Funding provided by Doshisha University Graduate School of Business, Kifu Project, Doshisha University SDGs Grant, ESG-IREC and Osaka University.





About IAFOR





Founded in 2009, The International Academic Forum (IAFOR) is a politically independent non-partisan and non-profit interdisciplinary think tank, conference organiser and publisher dedicated to discussion, awareness and exchange through educational interaction and academic research. Based in Nagoya, Japan, its research centre is in the Osaka School of International Public Policy (OSIPP), Osaka University. Visit https://iafor.org/





About VRC





The Value Research Center (VRC) at Doshisha University in Kyoto, Japan was established in November 2021. Its mission: to enable organizations to measure, monitor, assess and report on their impacts to 7 key stakeholders: the organization itself, its shareholders, employees, customers, partners, society, and the planet. Visit www.valueresearchcenter.com





About ESG-IREC





Osaka School of International Public Policy – ESG-Integration Research and Education Center (ESG-IREC) at Osaka University conducts research on practical implementable "ESG integration" models in corporate and business activities for the creation of a more sustainable future. Visit www.osipp.osaka-u.ac.jp/en/





