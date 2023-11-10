Lacort Medical Expands Commitment to Latin America with Groundbreaking Oncology, Genetics, and Radiotherapy Initiatives

Addressing the Urgent Need for Advanced Cancer Care and Education in the Region

BRISTOL, NORTH SOMERSET, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stepping into the forefront of healthcare advancements in Latin America, Lacort Medical, a distinguished entity based in England, United Kingdom, is reinforcing its commitment to the region through the introduction of advanced academic and educational projects in Oncology, Genetics, and Radiation Oncology.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer ranks as one of the leading causes of death in Latin America, following cardiovascular diseases. Recognizing the urgency of this health crisis, Lacort Medical is spearheading an array of educational projects designed to empower healthcare professionals in their fight against cancer.

The company aims to achieve this objective by launching free international congresses in Oncology, Genetics, and Radiotherapy in collaboration with the most influential Organizations, Institutes, and centers in Latin America. By partnering with renowned Schools of Medicine, Medical Societies, Universities, Hospitals, and Key Opinion Leaders, Lacort Medical seeks to bring cutting-edge Oncology Treatment, Technology, Training, and Education to the forefront of the Latin American healthcare landscape.

The initiative encompasses comprehensive year-round scientific conferences tailored for the Latin American audience. These events will take place in The Dominican Republic, Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Panama, Paraguay, Chile, Peru, Uruguay, and Argentina. The collaboration is poised to provide a unique networking platform, uniting major Latin American cancer societies, ministries of health, researchers, and experts in cancer prevention and control.

"Lacort Medical's main objective is to provide healthcare professionals — including doctors, residents, technicians, and students — with academic tools and communication channels," says Tony Lopez, Director at Lacort Medical. "Our initiatives, including courses, scientific symposia, congresses, and prevention projects in various pathologies, are aimed at improving cancer care in the Latin American Region by disseminating regional research and fostering integration within the Latin American Oncology community."

The collaboration with esteemed institutions within the region signifies a pivotal step towards bridging the gap in Oncology and Radiation Oncology education and treatment in Latin America. Lacort Medical is committed to ensuring that healthcare professionals worldwide have access to the latest treatments, cutting-edge technology, developments in drug therapy, genomics, nutrition, surgical procedures, and more.

About Lacort Medical:

Lacort Medical, based in the United Kingdom, is a leading entity committed to advancing healthcare education and treatment globally. With a focus on Oncology and Radiation Oncology, Lacort Medical collaborates with key stakeholders to provide healthcare professionals with cutting-edge tools and knowledge, aiming to enhance patient care and outcomes.