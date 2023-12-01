Cambridge Air Solutions Celebrates 60 Years of Enriching Lives
Cambridge Air Solutions is celebrating 60 years of Enriching Lives through innovation in heating, cooling, and ventilation solutions.CHESTERFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambridge Air Solutions, a 2nd generation family-owned business and a leading provider of innovative heating, cooling, and ventilation solutions for high-bay buildings, is deeply grateful to announce the milestone of their 60th anniversary in business. With profound appreciation for the journey they’ve undertaken, the company has remained dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology and exceptional service, striving to provide healthy indoor environments worldwide, to deliver on their brand promise of "Enriching Lives."
Founded as Cambridge Engineering in 1963 by brothers Jack and Fred Kramer then rebranded in 2020, Cambridge Air Solutions reflects a rich history of crafting high-performance HVAC solutions aimed at elevating indoor air quality while reducing energy consumption. Over the years, the company has earned a reputation for their commitment to creating healthier, safer, and more comfortable indoor spaces, touching many industries from industrial manufacturing to warehousing and distribution facilities.
John Kramer, Cambridge Air Solutions CEO and 2nd generation founder, reflects on this milestone, saying, "We are truly touched to be celebrating our 60th year. Our journey has revolved around innovation of the product, carbon reduction in the industrial warehouse space, the growth of our leaders, and the restoration of glory and dignity to the manufacturing industry. We strive to be continuously improving, evolving with and for our customers, and always trying to enrich the lives of those we meet along the way.”
In celebration of this milestone, Cambridge Air Solutions plans to host various events and activities throughout the year. These events will serve as an opportunity to express their gratitude to their remarkable employees, suppliers, vendors and customers. They will also provide a platform to celebrate what Cambridge’s future holds: from new air-handling product launches in 2024 and 2025 to growing as a multi-site operation to manufacture premium equipment platforms for industrial market customers with the shortest lead times. Not to mention their continued focus and dedication to pioneering innovative technologies that lead the way towards a more sustainable future.
For more information about Cambridge Air Solutions and the celebrations marking their 60th anniversary, they invite you to visit their website at https://www.cambridgeair.com/enriching-lives. They extend a heartfelt thanks to all who have been a part of their journey and look forward to continuing to bring glory and dignity back to U.S. manufacturing.
###
About Cambridge Air Solutions:
For 60 years, Cambridge has enriched the lives of its people, customers and suppliers through the design, manufacture, and application of premium ventilation-driven space heating, interlocked process ventilation, and multiple cooling technology platforms including evaporative cooling and recirculation products for manufacturing, warehouse and industrial facilities.
By deploying a network of 800+ sales representatives in local markets, we help leaders in manufacturing and warehousing create healthy work environments for their hard-working people. Through more than 75,000 system installations and 4 billion square feet of buildings served, millions have experienced improved indoor air quality and better thermal comfort.
Deeply rooted in a continuous improvement (lean) culture, Cambridge is able to create superior products based on quality, effectiveness and the overall customer experience. This mindset is shared openly and freely with like-minded leaders looking to find ways to engage their employees. Cambridge is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri with its expansion facility located in Wentzville, Missouri. www.cambridgeair.com
Cambridge Air Solutions
Cambridge Air Solutions
+1 636-532-6165
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube