IBN to Serve as Corporate Communications Firm for Informa’s QuantMinds International, NetworkNewsWire Named Official Newswire

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a pioneering corporate communications firm and content distributor, is delighted to announce that NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) has been selected by Informa PLC (“Informa”) to be the official newswire for QuantMinds International (“QMI”), the world's preeminent quant finance conference, which takes place November 13-16, 2023. Hosted at the iconic InterContinental O2 in London, IBN will serve as the official corporate communications firm for the event.



Informa, renowned for fostering collaboration among specialists in various domains, provides a unique platform for education and networking in quantitative finance, artificial intelligence and machine learning through its flagship QMI conference. As the official newswire for this event, NNW will employ traditional wire-grade dissemination and article syndication to generate greater interest across target markets. Simultaneously, as the corporate communications firm, IBN will harness its array of digital solutions to heighten recognition and expand the outreach of invited speakers, sponsors and the event as a whole through extensive online channels and multi-brand social media capabilities.

Jonathan Keim, Communications Director for IBN, commented, “Quantitative strategies are crucial for identifying asymmetric opportunities. Given the vast computing power available to financial institutions, they are increasingly becoming standard practice. We are always delighted to collaborate with Informa and actively utilize our network to extend the visibility of their events.”

The four-day conference will host globally recognized business leaders and offer a unique networking and educational atmosphere all in one location. In a world where globally interconnected financial markets are influenced by a multitude of uncertainties, including health-related challenges and unforeseen geopolitical consequences, QMI provides a vital platform. Simultaneously, the macroeconomic environment is deteriorating, with expectations of sustained higher interest rates and growing concerns about a return to high and sustained inflation. Given this complex mix of factors, QMI offers exceptional opportunities to explore the potential of quantitative finance in developing strategies to seize otherwise imperceptible opportunities and hedge against under-the-radar risks.

For event registration and further information, please visit https://informaconnect.com/quantminds-international/

About Informa

Informa is a leading international B2B markets, live and on-demand events and digital services group. They connect businesses and professionals in 30+ industries with the knowledge they need to learn more, know more and do more.

Informa has hundreds of global brands, products and services and employs 11,000 employees in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

Informa Connect is a content-led, live and on-demand experiences business which connects professionals with knowledge, ideas and opportunities. Informa Connect, a community of over 1,000 colleagues globally, offers connection through events, media and research. They service a number of different industries including Finance, Bio Tech and Pharma, Restaurant and Food, Catering, Event Planning, Pop Culture, Marketing, Law, Energy, HR, Sustainability, Construction.

Find out more about Informa and the Informa Connect division at www.informa.com and www.informaconnect.com.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

