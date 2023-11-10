Kip Lytel Recognized as Leading Financial Planner for 2024 with RIA firm Montecito Capital Management I Santa Barbara CA
Top Ranked Financial Advisor providing investment advisory services in Santa Barbara, California. Best rated Investment Advisor in Santa Barbara.”SANTA BARBARA, CA, USA, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kip Lytel's Santa Barbara headquartered Registered Investment Advisory firm, Montecito Capital Management, again recognized by Corporate America Today's Annual 2024 Awards as Leading Financial Planner for the region of Santa Barbara, California. Montecito Capital Management will be published in the Corporate America Today – Annual Awards – 2024 edition,
— Paul Turner
Corporate America Today is renowned for its unrivalled reach and targeted readership, now with a subscriber base totaling 427,554, the publication is at the forefront of all matters corporate, reaching professionals and board level decision makers, dealmakers, game changers, and all those advising, actively in the U.S business market. The publication counts CEO’s, CFO’s, Owners, Presidents, and Directors as some of their most avid readers.
Montecito Capital Management is a boutique wealth management firm founded in 2004 by Kip Lytel, CFA with offices in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles, California. The Registered Investment Advisory firm builds diverse, multi-asset liquid portfolios with the objective of capturing long-term positive target returns while mitigating loss-related volatility. The wealth management practice provides money management, financial planning, retirement solutions and portfolio management. The RIA firm also offers robust advisory services on clients’ private financial, physical, and collectable assets.
Paul Turner
Montecito Capital Management
+1 805-965-7955
contactus@mcapitalmgt.com