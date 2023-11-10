MedVet Opens Urgent Care in Sandy, UT, Providing Additional Veterinary Care Options to Pets in Greater Salt Lake City Area

SANDY, Utah, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today MedVet opens MedVet Urgent Care in Sandy, UT. Initially, the facility will be open from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm, Friday through Monday, with plans to expand coverage in the future.



“We are committed to enhancing the lives of pets and their loving families in the Greater Salt Lake area,” said Dr. Jeff Brourman, MedVet’s Chief Growth Officer. “There is an unmet need for urgent care during daytime and early evening hours and on weekends. By adding urgent care services during peak times, we can better serve the needs of pet owners and the broader veterinary referral community.”

Urgent Care offers patients a skillful evaluation of those unexpected, non-critical needs when their primary veterinarian is unavailable. MedVet Urgent Care provides immediate care for non-life-threatening conditions such as abscesses, allergies, minor bite wounds, ear infections, parasites, post-op incisional issues, toenail injuries, urinary tract problems, and more. There is also on-site radiographs (X-rays) and in-house laboratory testing.

MedVet is excited to address an ongoing trend that has been seen across the veterinary profession. Veterinary practices, from family veterinarians to emergency hospitals, are experiencing higher volumes and longer wait times, which has been a continuing challenge for concerned pet owners and the veterinary professionals who are working tirelessly to provide care. Access to an Urgent Care option allows pet owners the chance to bypass potentially longer waits at an emergency hospital when their pet is experiencing a non-life-threatening health condition. MedVet Urgent Care in Sandy, UT, is the third MedVet location providing veterinary care to pets in Utah.

“Opening an Urgent Care facility is one of the ways we are working to improve the quality of life for our colleagues in the profession while improving access to care for the pets in our community,” said Dr. Jonathan Congdon, Medical Director for the Sandy Urgent Care.

MedVet maintains their strong partnership with family veterinarians in the area, working as an extension of their care team, creating a continuum of care to serve pets when and where they need it most. Pet owners should continue to visit their family veterinarian for wellness and preventive care. In situations where a MedVet Sandy caregiver identifies a life-threatening or critical health concern, the team will stabilize the pet for transport to MedVet Salt Lake City, located at 331 Bearcat Dr. in Salt Lake City, or MedVet Northern Utah, located at 2465 N. Main St., Ste. 12 A, in Sunset. Both locations provide 24/7 emergency, critical, and specialty care for life-threatening and advanced, specialty care needs.

MedVet Urgent Care is located at 10291 S. State Street. Pet owners can call 801.758.7633 with any questions during operating hours, which are 10:00 am – 8:00 pm, Friday through Monday, every week of the year.

About MedVet

MedVet is the leading veterinarian owned and led network of specialty and emergency hospitals and urgent cares dedicated to delivering exceptional care and a deeply supportive experience to pets and their loving families, referring veterinarians, and team members. For more than 30 years, MedVet’s empathetic, insightful, and driven team of expert caregivers has helped the organization grow to be the preferred choice for high quality, compassionate care, proudly serving more than 500,000 patients each year in communities throughout the United States. To learn more about MedVet and its mission of Leading Specialty Healthcare for Pets, visit medvet.com.

