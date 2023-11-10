Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,112 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,189 in the last 365 days.

Summary of opinion: Mounjaro,tirzepatide, 09/11/2023, Positive

On 9 November 2023, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion recommending a change to the terms of the marketing authorisation for the medicinal product Mounjaro. The marketing authorisation holder for this medicinal product is Eli Lilly Nederland B.V.

The CHMP adopted an extension to the existing indication to include weight management. For information, the full indications for Mounjaro will be as follows:1

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Mounjaro is indicated for the treatment of adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise

  • as monotherapy when metformin is considered inappropriate due to intolerance or contraindications
  • in addition to other medicinal products for the treatment of diabetes.

For study results with respect to combinations, effects on glycaemic control and the populations studied, see sections 4.4, 4.5 and 5.1.

Weight management

Mounjaro is indicated as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for weight management, including weight loss and weight maintenance, in adults with an initial Body Mass Index (BMI) of

  • ≥ 30 kg/m2 (obesity) or
  • ≥ 27 kg/m2 to < 30 kg/m2 (overweight) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbid condition (e.g., hypertension, dyslipidaemia, obstructive sleep apnoea, cardiovascular disease, prediabetes, or type 2 diabetes mellitus).

Detailed recommendations for the use of this product will be described in the updated summary of product characteristics (SmPC), which will be published in the revised European public assessment report (EPAR), and will be available in all official European Union languages after a decision on this change to the marketing authorisation has been granted by the European Commission.

1New text in bold

You just read:

Summary of opinion: Mounjaro,tirzepatide, 09/11/2023, Positive

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more