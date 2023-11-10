Summary of opinion: Mounjaro,tirzepatide, 09/11/2023, Positive

On 9 November 2023, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion recommending a change to the terms of the marketing authorisation for the medicinal product Mounjaro. The marketing authorisation holder for this medicinal product is Eli Lilly Nederland B.V.

The CHMP adopted an extension to the existing indication to include weight management. For information, the full indications for Mounjaro will be as follows:1

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Mounjaro is indicated for the treatment of adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise

as monotherapy when metformin is considered inappropriate due to intolerance or contraindications

in addition to other medicinal products for the treatment of diabetes.

For study results with respect to combinations, effects on glycaemic control and the populations studied, see sections 4.4, 4.5 and 5.1.

Weight management

Mounjaro is indicated as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for weight management, including weight loss and weight maintenance, in adults with an initial Body Mass Index (BMI) of

≥ 30 kg/m 2 (obesity) or

≥ 27 kg/m2 to < 30 kg/m2 (overweight) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbid condition (e.g., hypertension, dyslipidaemia, obstructive sleep apnoea, cardiovascular disease, prediabetes, or type 2 diabetes mellitus).

Detailed recommendations for the use of this product will be described in the updated summary of product characteristics (SmPC), which will be published in the revised European public assessment report (EPAR), and will be available in all official European Union languages after a decision on this change to the marketing authorisation has been granted by the European Commission.

