Summary of opinion: Ayvakyt,avapritinib, 09/11/2023, Positive

On 9 November 2023, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion recommending a change to the terms of the marketing authorisation for the medicinal product Ayvakyt. The marketing authorisation holder for this medicinal product is Blueprint Medicines (Netherlands) B.V.

The CHMP adopted an extension of indication to include treatment of adult patients with indolent systemic mastocytosis (ISM). For information, the full indications for Ayvakyt will be as follows:1

Unresectable or metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumour (GIST)

Ayvakyt is indicated as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumours (GIST) harbouring the platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha (PDGFRA) D842V mutation.

Advanced systemic mastocytosis (AdvSM)

Ayvakyt is indicated as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with aggressive systemic mastocytosis (ASM), systemic mastocytosis with an associated haematological neoplasm (SM-AHN) or mast cell leukaemia (MCL), after at least one systemic therapy.

Indolent systemic mastocytosis (ISM)

Ayvakyt is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with indolent systemic mastocytosis (ISM) with moderate to severe symptoms inadequately controlled on symptomatic treatment (see section 5.1).

Detailed recommendations for the use of this product will be described in the updated summary of product characteristics (SmPC), which will be published in the revised European public assessment report (EPAR), and will be available in all official European Union languages after a decision on this change to the marketing authorisation has been granted by the European Commission.

