Summary of opinion: Spexotras,trametinib, 09/11/2023, Positive

On 9 November 2023, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion, recommending the granting of a marketing authorisation for the medicinal product Spexotras1, intended for the treatment of low- and high-grade glioma (LGG and HGG). The applicant for this medicinal product is Novartis Europharm Limited.

Spexotras will be available as a powder for oral solution containing 0.05 mg/ml after reconstitution. The active substance of Spexotras is trametinib, a protein kinase inhibitor (ATC code: L01EE01). Trametinib is a reversible, highly selective, allosteric inhibitor of mitogen-activated extracellular signal regulated kinase 1 (MEK1) and MEK2. MEK proteins are components of the extracellular signal-related kinase (ERK) pathway, which is often activated by mutated forms of BRAF in human cancers and is involved in cancer cell survival. By blocking the catalytic activity of MEKs, trametinib inhibits activation of the ERK signalling pathway.

The benefits of Spexotras, in combination with dabrafenib, are an increased overall response rate (ORR; 46.6% vs 10.8%) and progression-free survival (PFS; 20.1 vs 7.4 months) compared with carboplatin and vincristine chemotherapy for LGG, and an ORR of 56.1% and duration of response (DOR) of 22.2 months, as measured in a single-arm trial, for HGG. The most common side effects of trametinib in combination with dabrafenib were pyrexia, rash, headache, vomiting, fatigue, dry skin, diarrhoea, haemorrhage, nausea, dermatitis acneiform, neutropenia, abdominal pain and cough.

The full indication is:

Low-grade glioma

Spexotras in combination with dabrafenib is indicated for the treatment of paediatric patients aged 1 year and older with low-grade glioma (LGG) with a BRAF V600E mutation who require systemic therapy.

High-grade glioma

Spexotras in combination with dabrafenib is indicated for the treatment of paediatric patients aged 1 year and older with high-grade glioma (HGG) with a BRAF V600E mutation who have received at least one prior radiation and/or chemotherapy treatment.

Spexotras should be initiated and supervised by a qualified physician experienced in the use of anti-cancer medicinal products.

Detailed recommendations for the use of this product will be described in the summary of product characteristics (SmPC), which will be published in the European public assessment report (EPAR) and made available in all official European Union languages after the marketing authorisation has been granted by the European Commission.

1This product was designated as an orphan medicine during its development. EMA will now review the information available to date to determine if the orphan designation can be maintained