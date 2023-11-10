Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,004 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,022 in the last 365 days.

Koil Energy Solutions Announces Updated Date and Time for Its Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: KLNG) has rescheduled its investor conference call to discuss its third quarter 2023 results to Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 am Eastern Time (call details below).

Call Dial-in:     Toll Free: 1-833-630-1956
      Toll/International: 1-412-317-1837
      Please ask to join the Koil Energy Solutions call.

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/24vftbx6

A replay will be available through November 27, 2023 on our website, www.koilenergy.com, under the “Investors” section.

About Koil Energy, Inc. (www.koilenergy.com)

Koil Energy Solutions is a leading energy services company offering subsea equipment and support services to the world’s energy and offshore industries. We provide innovative solutions to complex customer challenges presented between the production facility and the energy source. Our core services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, and related services. Additionally, Koil Energy’s highly experienced team can support subsea engineering, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance projects located anywhere in the world.

Investor Relations Contact:
Trevor Ashurst
ir@koilenergy.com
281-862-2201


Primary Logo

You just read:

Koil Energy Solutions Announces Updated Date and Time for Its Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more