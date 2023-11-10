Koil Energy Solutions Announces Updated Date and Time for Its Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: KLNG) has rescheduled its investor conference call to discuss its third quarter 2023 results to Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 am Eastern Time (call details below).



Call Dial-in: Toll Free: 1-833-630-1956 Toll/International: 1-412-317-1837 Please ask to join the Koil Energy Solutions call.

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/24vftbx6

A replay will be available through November 27, 2023 on our website, www.koilenergy.com, under the “Investors” section.

About Koil Energy, Inc. (www.koilenergy.com)

Koil Energy Solutions is a leading energy services company offering subsea equipment and support services to the world’s energy and offshore industries. We provide innovative solutions to complex customer challenges presented between the production facility and the energy source. Our core services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, and related services. Additionally, Koil Energy’s highly experienced team can support subsea engineering, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance projects located anywhere in the world.

Investor Relations Contact:

Trevor Ashurst

ir@koilenergy.com

281-862-2201