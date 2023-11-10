New Children's Book Celebrates Teamwork, Bravery, and Taekwondo Mastery in a Thrilling Kangaroo Rescue
Kid-friendly tale features three charming kangaroo friends and black belt martial arts masters, George, Brianna and Jackson, on a daring mission to save a joey.TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adventure awaits in "The Taekwonderoos: Rescue at Rattling Ridge" (Twin Unicorn Publishing LLC), the latest children’s picture book from author Michael Panzner, available now. Following the success of his heartwarming debut, "Josie, Johnnie and Rosie and the Ocean Rescue," Panzner returns with a captivating tale that promises to enchant and inspire 3-8-year-olds everywhere.
In "The Taekwonderoos," readers join kangaroo friends George, Brianna and Jackson, black belt taekwondo masters affectionately known as the "Taekwonderoos," on a daring rescue mission through the rocky Australian wilderness. When the trio hears cries in the distance, they rely on their superior taekwondo skills to navigate perilous terrain and save a joey in distress.
Vividly illustrated by Lora Look, the book combines kid-friendly adventure with timeless life lessons, emphasizing the importance of courage, kindness, and camaraderie. With the popularity of martial arts surging in the U.S., and the Olympics ahead—where taekwondo is a featured sport—the tale arrives at an exciting time for young sports fans.
Michael Panzner’s unique narrative voice, honed by his diverse experiences as a father, grandfather, globetrotter, and long-time freelance writer, promotes virtues like selflessness, altruism, and inclusivity. "I aim to kindle compassion and cooperation in young hearts through charming kangaroo characters and the dynamic world of taekwondo," says Panzner.
Key Details:
• Title: "The Taekwonderoos: Rescue at Rattling Ridge"
• Author: Michael Panzner
• Illustrator: Lora Look
• Publisher: Twin Unicorn Publishing LLC
• ISBN-13: 9798218290801
• Publication date: November 10, 2023
• Paperback: 40 pages
• Reading age: 3 - 8 years
• Categories: Juvenile Fiction: Action & Adventure, Animals, Sports & Recreation - Martial Arts
“The Taekwonderoos" is available at major online booksellers and coming soon to bricks-and-mortar retailers. To request a review copy or inquire about author events and appearances, please contact the publisher at michael@twinunicornpublishing.com.
About the Author: Michael Panzner is a freelance writer and children's book author based on Tampa, FL. His tales aim to ignite imagination while instilling values like kindness and perseverance.
About the Illustrator: Lora Look uses her fine arts training and artistic expertise to vividly illustrate captivating tales for young readers.
Come join the Taekwonderoos on their thrilling rescue adventure where courage, camaraderie, and martial arts mastery prevail!
