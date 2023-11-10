WEMIX announces listing on Canadian virtual asset exchange Biconomy

WEMIX, the native coin of the WEMIX3.0 blockchain ecosystem that South Korea-based Wemade is building, will be listed on Canadian virtual asset exchange, Biconomy, starting today (10 November 2023).

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Biconomy is the latest exchange to list WEMIX in 2023, joining CoinDCX, Mercado Bitcoin and TAPBIT

Wemade plans to continue expanding the WEMIX3.0 ecosystem through more WEMIX listings on virtual asset exchanges worldwide

WEMIX, the native coin of the WEMIX3.0 blockchain ecosystem that South Korea-based Wemade is building, will be listed on Canadian virtual asset exchange, Biconomy, starting today (10 November 2023). To commemorate the WEMIX listing, Biconomy is hosting a series of promotional activities including a community airdrop, trading event and a 30-day staking campaign.





Established in 2019, Biconomy is a virtual asset exchange that provides a variety of financial services including spot and derivatives trading, staking, and venture capital. In addition, Biconomy has high reliability and security, including being a Money Services Business (MSB) registered with the US Department of the Treasury. Biconomy’s global footprint includes branches in France, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States.





Biconomy is the latest exchange to list WEMIX in 2023, joining CoinDCX (India), Coinone (South Korea), Mercado Bitcoin (South America), and TAPBIT (US). WEMIX is also traded on major exchanges worldwide including Bybit, Crypto.com, IndoDAX (Indonesia), KuCoin, Huobi, Gate.io and others. Wemade will continue to expand the WEMIX3.0 ecosystem by listing WEMIX on more major cryptocurrency and virtual asset exchanges around the world.





For more details about the listing and promotional activities: https://bit.ly/3SARoSA







About WEMADE

A renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, Korea-based WEMADE is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming industry pivots to blockchain technology. Through its WEMIX subsidiary, WEMADE aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services. Visit www.wemix.com/communication for more information.

Kevin Foo Pr at wemix.com